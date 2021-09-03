BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,944 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.53. 2,203,458 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

