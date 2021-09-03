BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,936. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

