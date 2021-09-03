BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 422,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,293,123. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.