BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HVT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 4,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,770. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

