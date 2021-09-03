BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.37. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.