Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 64.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

