BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 111,081 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.
Shares of BGNE stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.01. The stock had a trading volume of 296,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
