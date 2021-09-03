BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 111,081 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.01. The stock had a trading volume of 296,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.02.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.