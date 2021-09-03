Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BELFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

