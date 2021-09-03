Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 3,495 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

NYSE:F traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,560,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

