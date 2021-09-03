Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 21 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 1.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $28.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,093.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,883.69. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

