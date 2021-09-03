Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,792. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.