Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. 24,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

