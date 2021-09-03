Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.22 ($26.14).

freenet stock opened at €21.24 ($24.99) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.23 and a 200-day moving average of €20.51.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

