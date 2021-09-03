Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aumann stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Aumann has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $21.25.
Aumann Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.