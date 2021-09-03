Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aumann stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Aumann has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $21.25.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

