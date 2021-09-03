Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BERY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,802. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

