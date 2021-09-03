Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of ConocoPhillips worth $254,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 6,672,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,780. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

