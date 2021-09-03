Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,412 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $151,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $241.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,882. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

