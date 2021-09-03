Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 301,277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,598,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $124,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 155,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,093. The company has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

