Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,939 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $198,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,703,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.32.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

