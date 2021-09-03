Bessemer Group Inc. Has $104.13 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $104,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Atlassian stock traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.96. 18,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $376.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.