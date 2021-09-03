Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $214,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $34.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,931.33. The stock had a trading volume of 450,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,673.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,563.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,626.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

