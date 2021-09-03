BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,931 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,967% compared to the typical volume of 389 call options.

BBL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

