BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

