BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 411.8% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,542.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,511.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

