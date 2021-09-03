BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $870,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.