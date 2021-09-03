BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $644,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $588.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.07. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

