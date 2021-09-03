BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 23,280 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.