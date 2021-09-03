Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $407,804.25 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

Shares of BCYC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

