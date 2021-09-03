BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $23.72 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00131909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00155255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.73 or 0.07735712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,662.71 or 0.99637878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00827946 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.