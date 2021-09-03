Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $19,569,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL opened at $287.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average is $173.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $292.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 99.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

