Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $492.96 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $492.96 or 0.00970788 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
