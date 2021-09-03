BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.44.

BLFS stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

