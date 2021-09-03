Bitblocks Market Cap Hits $261,475.43 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $261,475.43 and $394.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,485.14 or 0.99906931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009158 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

