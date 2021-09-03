Bitcoin CZ Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $18,442.66 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,631,883 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

