BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $766,167.67 and $3,475.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00373418 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001462 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.34 or 0.01228490 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

