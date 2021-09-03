BitWhite Price Tops $0.0038 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $137,951.46 and $154,441.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

