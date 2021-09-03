Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

