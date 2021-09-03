Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 763.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 330,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.