Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Black Stone Minerals traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.