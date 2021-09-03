Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 10,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 433,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

