Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 420 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

