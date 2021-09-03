BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 477 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $113.83 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

