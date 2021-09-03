BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BCAT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

