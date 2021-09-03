BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE:BHK opened at $16.32 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
