BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BTZ stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

