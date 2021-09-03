BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.37 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

