BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 143,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

