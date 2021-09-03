BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
