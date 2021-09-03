BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $21.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.