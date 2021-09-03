BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.70 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.