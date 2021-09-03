Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE BTT opened at $26.33 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

